Hamlin's family wants criticism of Higgins to stop

(McKees Rocks, PA) -- Damar Hamlin's family is asking for criticism against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins to stop.

A person close to the family of the Buffalo Bills star describes relatives as "frustrated" and "mad" about negative social media and even broadcast comments about Higgins.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after tackling Higgins on a play in the first quarter of this week's Monday Night Football game.

The family says they do not hold Higgins responsible and say they "feel bad" that he would have any guilt over what happened.

Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with reports saying he is showing signs of improvement.

— with files from MetroSource