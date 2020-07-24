Hamlin Wins NASCAR Race at Kansas

Denny Hamlin was the winner of a crash-filled race at Kansas Motor Speedway, giving him five NASCAR Cup victories already this season.

Hamlin avoided two major wrecks and later passed Kevin Harvick in the closing laps before holding off Brad Keselowski.

Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Newman were among the drivers to wreck.

Martin Truex Jr. came across third, Harvick wound up sliding to fourth and Erik Jones rounded out the top five to cap a banner night for Joe Gibbs Racing.

JGR made all the right calls during a crash-filled final stage to win in front of empty grandstands.

The next NASCAR event will be Sunday August 2nd in Loudon, New Hampshire.

with files from Associated Press