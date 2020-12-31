Hammon Makes NBA History

Six years after joining the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach, Becky Hammon has become the first woman to direct an N-B-A team.

The former W-N-B-A allstar took over coaching duties last night when Gregg Popovich was ejected in the second quarter.

Popovich pointed a finger at Hammon and had a succinct message for his assistant coach: ``You got 'em.''

The Spurs went on to lose 121-107 after LeBron James tallied 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Hammon took over the team's huddles during timeouts and walked the sideline following Popovich's ejection

Lakers forward LeBron James spoiled the historic moment by delivering 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds on his 36th birthday.



with files from (The Canadian Press)