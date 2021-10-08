Hand in Hand Support hosting Thanksgiving meal thanks to donation

A Windsor organization is sending out a big thanks following a hefty donation to feed those in need.

Local philanthropist Sam Sinjari will be providing the Thanksgiving meal at Hand in Hand Support while also purchasing a new freezer for the organization.

Hand in Hand Support helps those seeking recovery from addiction.

Executive President Elizabeth Geddes says Sinjari stepped up in a big way.

"He asked us what we needed. I mentioned to him that I just needed to get some space because we only have one freezer. He put me on hold, he came back on and said, "Listen, I got you a freezer from Tepperman's," which was absolutely amazing."

Geddes says Sinjari believes in their mission.

"We're helping people with addiction. As you know, we have an opioid crisis in our city and he really believes our cause. So we picked up five 20-pound turkeys, a couple of hams and we're planning to feed 50 individuals on Monday," Geddes said.

Geddes says securing donations has been a challenge.

"It's really tough this year getting donations with COVID. I know that a lot of the food banks are short and we're really pounding the pavement to try and feed 50 individuals. So when he reached out to us, it was absolutely amazing. We're truly blessed."

Sinjari's Thanksgiving meal donation will feed 50 people on Monday.