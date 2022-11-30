Handful of charges laid after shoplifting incident in Leamington

A 37-year-old from Chatham is facing a handful of charges after shoplifting from a Leamington business.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to a business in the 200-block of Erie Street South late Sunday afternoon after an employee saw a person shoplifting.

According to police, the shoplifter was located at a neighbouring business and was placed under arrest.

Police say during the arrest, drugs were found on the suspect.

The individual is charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of a schedule substance and obstruct peace officer.