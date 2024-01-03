Handgun and illegal drugs seized after WPS recover stolen vehicle

A man is facing numerous charges after Windsor Police recovered a stolen vehicle, and seized a handgun along with over $6,000 worth of illegal drugs.

According to police, on January 3, shortly after 12 a.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a business in the 900 block of Ottawa Street.

They quickly located and arrested the driver of the vehicle who was inside the business.

Police then seized the loaded handgun, ammunition, and a large quantity of illegal drugs which the suspect had discarded shortly before his arrest.

The drugs seized included 14.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 17.5 grams of fentanyl, and 3.5 grams of cocaine.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested as a result, and he's been charged with breach of probation, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of stolen property over $5,000, five counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and 11 weapons offences.