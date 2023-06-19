Handgun and suspected drugs seized by OPP in Leamington

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington have seized a handgun along with quantities of suspected Fentanyl and Cocaine following the execution of a pair of search warrants late last week.

According to police, on Thursday, June 15, the OPP's Street Crime Units (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) members and OPP Canine Services executed two search warrants at addresses on Cambridge Crescent and Sherman Street in Leamington.

During the search warrants, police say they seized the suspected drugs with an approximate value of $64,000, Canadian currency along with property that included a semi-automatic handgun, an oversized prohibited magazine and ammunition.

Three people were taken into custody without incident.

A 24-year-old from Hamilton is facing 18 charges as a result, and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 34-year-old and a 26-year-old, both from Leamington, each face 10 criminal charges, and were released from police custody with a scheduled appearance in Windsor court on July 20, 2023.

Police say the investigation is on going, and are asking anyone with information on this crime to reach to them.