Hang an Ornament to Support Local Cardiac Care

It's been 33 years since the 'Tree of Lights' campaign began in Windsor.

It started at the former Grace Hospital and was taken on by Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare when the hospitals merged.

The annual fundraiser encourages the community to purchase an ornament from the campaign in honour of or in remembrance of a loved one.

Money raised during this year's campaign will support the Cardiac Wellness Program.

Program Manager, Jason Petro says a heart attack doesn't mean the end of the road.

"Some people don't realize, they think that having a heart attack could be a real detrimental situation, but in all honesty, if you come with a great attitude you can really come out of it better than what you were before," he says.

The 33rd annual Tree of Light campaign launch held November 13, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Patty Handysides)

With the future addition of the Bob Probert Cardiac Centre in Tecumseh, Petro says our region will be well equipped to handle any cardiac needs.

"For us in Essex County, to have three satellite sites within a small distance, and really bringing it to a point where no one has to drive longer than 20-minutes to get to a cardiac facility, is quite outstanding," he says.

He also points out that you would be hard pressed to find someone who hasn't been affected by a heart attack.

"Cardiac disease is unfortunately going to be around here for a while," says Petro. "We see it and all of us are touched by it and we all have to do our part to reduce that risk.

You can support the campaign by calling 519-257-5234 or CLICK HERE to visit the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare website.

For every donation made, residents will receive their own paper ornament while another will be hung on the hospital's Christmas tree.

With files from Rob Hindi and Patty Handysides