Hank Aaron Dead at 86
Baseball legend Hank Aaron is dead at the age of 86.
The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.
"Hammerin' Hank'' set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases.
But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others, the one that made him baseball's home-run king. It was a title he would hold for more than 33 years.
Aaron made his last public appearance less than two weeks ago when he received the COVID-19 vaccine.
— With files from The Canadian Press