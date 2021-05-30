Harassment Reported at Gordie Howe International Bridge Site

Racially motivated harassment has been reported at the Canadian site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

According to a release Friday, "Bridging North America contacted Windsor Police Service immediately following the report and is cooperating fully with the investigation."

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America say specifics on the incident have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Both groups say they're, "committed to providing a safe, respectful, inclusive, and diverse workplace."

The statement goes on to say, "racism, discrimination, harassment or violence are not tolerated in our offices or on our construction sites and we take all reports of such incidents seriously and respond with swift action."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.