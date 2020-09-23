Harassment Suspect Found and Arrested

A man police were looking for in relation to a criminal harassment case has been found.

As you've heard on AM800 News, police were looking for a suspect after a young girl reported a concerning interaction with a man where she felt targeted.

During the interaction, investigators said the man provided the girl with some hand drawn pictures that resembled her.

According to police a 49-year-old man from Windsor is now facing a charge of criminal harassment and was released with a promise to appear in court at a future date