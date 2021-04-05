Harbour House Embarks on New Journey at Former Lilly Kazzilly's Site

The former Lily Kazzilly's site is now home to Windsor's newest restaurant.

Harbour House held a soft opening at 9550 Riverside Dr. E. heading into Easter Weekend and is now open for takeout until the province wide lockdown is lifted next month.

Opening during a lockdown isn't ideal, but co-owner Kash Hasan says Lakeview Park Marina will be reopening after two years.

He tells The Afternoon News the kitchen should benefit from the marina immediately and the patio will also see a boost when it's allowed to open.

"That looks absolutely amazing, so everything is coming together for the perfect opening," he says.

The building got a full makeover after more than 20-years, according to Hasan.

"We just opened up the entire space so when you walk in you see the water and through the entire place. It's an awesome design," he added.

Hasan says the restaurant's patio will be the biggest asset if the province lifts the lockdown next month.

He says the outdoor space should sustain them while they wait to open the dining area again.

"We have the largest patio that sits on the water in Windsor, so we feel pretty confident in that," he says. "The location's the best in the city. I don't know if there's a better spot to enjoy a drink or have dinner on the Detroit River."

Hasan opened Harbour House with partners Patrick Kim and Dan Janik.

He says they've hired 25 people so far and expect to hire 30 more when the restaurant is permitted to fully open.