Harrow Business Fined For Worker's Injury

A Harrow company has been fined after a worker was injured by a cutting blade.

Amer-Can Investments in partnership with C & C Canadian Holdings, carrying on business as Delty Wire and Manufacturing in Harrow makes wire mesh, conveyor guarding, security fencing and more.

On October 29, 2018 a labourer was using a shear cutter at the factory to turn a sheet of metal stock material into smaller sizes when a clamp-down device held the material in place as it was cut smaller and became jammed.

While trying to free the metal sheet, the worker inadvertently activated the foot control pedal which cycles the shear press and came into contact with the blade and the worker was injured, requiring surgery.

A Ministry of Labour investigation determined that the home-made clampdown device on the cutter pushed the manufacturer's guard out of position, leaving a gap which allowed access to the cutter's moving blade.

The company was found guilty of failing to ensure safety measures and procedures.

Amer-Can Investments has been fined $40,000 as well as a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.