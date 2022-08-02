Harrow Community Pantry asking Essex Council for financial support

Project Hope Windsor Essex is asking Essex council for some help.

Co-founder Taylor Gorick says financial support is needed to keep the Harrow Community Pantry up and running.

She says they have funding to keep the pantry operating until the end of the month but says more is needed as community use continues to grow.

Gorick says the pantry opened in 2020.

"That was a difficult time during the pandemic and we didn't predict that now people would be seeing even more difficult times with grocery prices rising and more and more people in need," says Gorick. "We're definitely in need of more funding so that's what we're looking for at Essex council tonight.

Gorick says the future of the pantry could be in jeopardy.

"We did put a call out on social media and in the Harrow News saying, basically we had funding to get through the summer maybe until the end of August and then we would be in jeopardy of having to close our doors if we don't receive some significant support," says Gorick. "We have received some support but we're going to need more to make it to Christmas. "So that's why I'm approaching council tonight."

She says visits to the pantry have increased about 40 to 50 per cent since last year.

Gorick says last year the pantry received about 100 visits per month. This year, it's receiving more than 145 visits per month.

The pantry is located at 243 McAffee Street.