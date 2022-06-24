Harrow community to host its own Miracle Food Drive

The Harrow-Colchester area is hosting its very own Miracle Food Drive this weekend.

On Saturday, the public is being asked to donate non-perishables and personal hygiene products.

Essex councillor Sherry Bondy is helping out with the drive and says all donations will be split amongst the Harrow Foodbank, Project Hope (Harrow Pantry), and the Essex Foodbasket.

She says the drive has also partnered up with local wineries for more donation opportunities.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Project Hope Facebook

Bondy says she's hoping for a great turnout.

"We really hope we get a lot of support from the community because food shortages are really high right now, our local Project Hope is using about $1800 a week to feed people. So we're at a critical stage."

She says there is a need in the Harrow community.

"Times are tough, things are expensive and we just want to make sure our community can sustain our community organizations and help continue to take care of our community members."

Donations can be dropped off at the Agricultural building in Harrow from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

They're also being accepted from 10 a.m. until noon at Shoppers, Sanfords, and Uptown Meats.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Project Hope Facebook