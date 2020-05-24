Harrow Fair Cancelled for First Time in 165 Years

A long standing tradition has fallen victim to COVID-19.

Organizers with the Harrow Fair say the 166th edition of the event has been cancelled due to the province's restrictions around large social gatherings.

In a statement released via social media, the Harrow and Colchester South Agricultural Society Board of Directors made the decision with "great sadness" and out of an abundance of caution.

This year's fair was slated to go September 3 to 7.

Organizers say planning is already underway for next year's event which is scheduled for the Labour Day Weekend running September 2 to 5.