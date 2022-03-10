Harrow Fair set to return following two year absence

The Harrow Fair is set to return Labour Day weekend following a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colchester South and Harrow Agricultural Society has announced the 166th Harrow Fair will be held Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, 2022.

Ed Gibbs, President of the Colchester South and Harrow Agricultural Society, says they are in need of volunteers of all ages and hope members of the community will come forward to help.

"The past couple of years being off, our help has dwindled because of age," he says. "The younger people that came out, the boys and girls that helped us, they have now gained another two years in age and most of them are out working or doing something."

Gibbs says they're in the early stages of planning.

"We have already been in contact with the midway and the entertainment people and as it looks right now, that will be a go," he says.

Gibbs adds they will do everything possible to make sure everyone is safe in the first Harrow Fair since the pandemic started.

"We just want the public to know we're going to do the best we can and hope that we have volunteers come out to give us a hand to put this fair on," he says.

Interested volunteers are asked to email 2022harrowfair.volunteer@gmail.com.