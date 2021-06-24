Harrow Family Wins $1M

An Essex County family is $1-million richer after winning a MaxMillions prize from the June 4 Lotto Max draw.

Michele Allen of Harrow and her two children, Dana and Michael, have been playing the lottery together for 20 years.

The 71-year-old mom told her son to check their tickets, but she didn't tell him they had a winning ticket.

Michele says Michael scanned the ticket using the OLG Lottery App on Sunday and checked the numbers twice because he was in shock.

She says the family thought they won $1,000 or $10,000 and kept counting the zeros before realizing they won the $1-million prize.

The family plans on putting their winnings toward home renovations, a new vehicle and savings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Front Road in Windsor.