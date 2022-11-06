Harrow local receives highest honour for outstanding achievements

A local resident is receiving the highest honour for outstanding achievements in Ontario.

Harrow resident Elise Harding-Davis was one of 24 Ontarians that will be honoured with the Order of Ontario.

Harding-Davis is an African Canadian Heritage consultant.

She says she is surprised and appreciative of the award.

"My passion is promoting and preserving African Canadian Heritage overall. I am a recognized historian for black history across North America and I've written books on that subject matter."

Harding Davis says this means a lot to the Essex Harrow area, as well as to herself.

She says African Canadian people have made an impact in the area since the 1700s.

"We've contributed mightily to making Canada the country it is today. Agriculturalists bringing the tomato and tobacco industries to Canada, fighting in all the major confrontations on the North American continent and very little is known about that."

Some of Harding Davis' achievements include being the administrator at the North American Black Historical Museum in Amherstburg, teaching and creating the first black studies course at St. Clair College in 1993, and being the first black executive administrator south of Toronto.

Newly appointed members will be celebrated at a ceremony held on November 21 2022.

The Order of Ontario works to recognize exceptional leaders from all walks of life.