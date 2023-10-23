Harrow man issued three-day licence suspension after collision

A driver in Harrow will be without their licence for part of this week following an incident this weekend.

According to the Essex County OPP, a three-day suspension was issued after officers responded to a single vehicle collision.

Police say on October 22, at 10:50 p.m. officers were called to County Road 50 East near Schiller Beach Road in the Town of Essex.

The driver had to be removed from their vehicle with the assistance of Essex Fire and Rescue Services and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Service, according to police.

The driver sustained only minor injuries, and there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

While speaking with the driver, police say it was apparent the driver had recently consumed an alcoholic beverage at which time a roadside screening device was administered.

As a result, the 31-year-old man was issued the suspension for the alcohol offence.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, you're asked to call police at 911 to report it.