A Harrow man is $58,691 richer after playing the OLG's POOLS.

Paul Deschamps, who works in the automotive industry, says he plays the game regularly.

The 37 year old says his picks came down to the last game and he had a restless night waiting to see how much he'd won the next morning.

Deschamps says he's been saving to build a new house and plans on investing his winnings into reaching that goal faster.