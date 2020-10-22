Harrow Pharmacy Employee Stops Telephone Fraud Scheme

A Harrow pharmacy employee is being credited for foiling a fraudster's scheme.

On October 6, OPP received a call from the employee who overheard a man in his 60s on the phone being instructed to purchase gift cards.

Having knowledge of the current Canada Revenue Agency fraud, the employee declined the purchase and called police.

Police were able to attend the customer's home thanks to the employee taking down a license plate number and upon arrival the customer was still on the phone with the fraudster.

An officer was able to confirm the customer's bank account and credit cards were secure and hung up.

The OPP is urging the public to be aware of the latest fraud trends which can be found on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website.