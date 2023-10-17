Harrow Pickleball Club asks Essex council for more courts locally

As the sport of pickleball continues to grow, a club in Harrow has asked Essex council to help bring more courts to the area.

During Monday's Essex council meeting, Spencer Wilson with Harrow Pickleball Club made a presentation to council asking that the town help the organization in trying to add more local pickleball courts.

Dozens of individuals are a part of the club, ranging in age from teenagers to seniors, however the lack of courts in the Town is making it more difficult for current members to find a place to play, and for new members to join.

Wilson explained during the meeting that many surrounding municipalities have numerous courts, indoor and outdoor, including Windsor with nearly 50 total, around 15 total in Tecumseh, Kingsville, and LaSalle, and a handful in other towns.

He says that many players in Essex end up playing on tennis courts which aren't used as frequently, and the courts that are available are not in great condition.

Wilson stated that the Harrow Pickleball Club is willing to fundraise part of the funding required for updated courts with the help of the Town in the upcoming budget.

Council has approved a motion requesting that administration look into the feasibility of updating local courts, or potentially add new courts.

Wilson says over the last two years many surrounding municipalities have embraced the increase in pickleball players.

"Windsor has 49 courts at least that I know of, and Tecumseh has 14 that I know of. But, in Harrow we have very little. In Harrow and Essex there is a lack of place to play. Currently residents can only play on tennis courts, and in Harrow these courts are in very rough shape."

He says indoor play is scheduled and procured by players.

"Our group plays in the Harrow Public School and there's no other spot that we can play, and nothing provided by the Town. There are three indoor courts at the Maedel Centre in Essex here, however this is basically a safety hazard because the size of the court is too big for the area."

He says the club wants the Town to consider improvements in the 2024 budget.

"As the budget is being created we are asking that an allotment of funds for the creation of standalone pickleball courts is included and strongly considered. Our group would like Town representatives to review costing and a potential plan for this. We want to help, and we want to support in the plan."

Wilson says the club is requesting a minimum of six courts for roughly $350,000 to $500,000.

He adds that fundraising can be done within the community and local businesses.