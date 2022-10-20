Harrow Streetscape Project completed

Work has completed on the Harrow Streetscaping project, a multi-million dollar investment of infrastructure improvements and beautification in Harrow's urban core.

Essex council approved close to $5.5-million for the revitalization project in February of 2021, as part of the 2021 budget, but it was delayed last May due to material shortages and supply-chain issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Richard Meloche, along with members of Essex council, were on hand Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the project.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Town of Essex)

Meloche says from the beginning, Harrow residents and small business owners have been at the heart of it.

"They offered their feedback on the design of the streetscape, ensuring that every aspect of the project met the needs of the community. Many new features were implemented, including AODA-compliant sidewalks and crosswalks, bicycle racks to encourage active transportation, benches, landscape treatments, new street lighting, and much more," he said.

Officials say every element was carefully thought out to elevate and enhance the user experience, and aside from the visual elements, there are many improvements that have been made to the overall infrastructure, including the renewal of storm sewer and watermain infrastructure, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Meloche thanked Town of Essex Administration, specifically the Infrastructure Services department, for the great job they've done in bringing council's vision for this community to life.

"Thank you as well to the Canada Community-Building Fund and the RED grant for their contributions in helping to fund this project, as well as ERCA and the TransCanada Trail for their partnership in completing the Greenway crossing on Queen Street that includes a rest stop, landscaping, and bush-button pedestrian crossing."

Officials also took time to thank local residents and business owners for their patience during the construction process.