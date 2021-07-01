Harsher Stunt Driving Penalties go into Effect in Ontario

TORONTO — Ontario has made changes to how fast a driver can go over the speed limit on some roads before it will be considered stunt driving.

The changes, which were made under the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, came into effect on July 1.

As of Thursday, anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the maximum is less than 80 km/h will face stunt driving charges.

Before July 1, drivers would have to be busted going more than 50 km/h for it to be considered stunt driving on those roads.

The rules for roads or highways where the speed limit is 80 km/h or higher remains the same.

Drivers caught stunt driving will now also face a tougher penalty.

Motorists will face a 30-day roadside driver's licence suspension as well as a 14-day vehicle impoundment; the previous penalty was one week.

The Ontario government is also introducing an escalating post-conviction driver's licence suspensions for drivers convicted of stunt driving.