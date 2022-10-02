After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harvest and Horses Festival returns to the John R. Park Homestead.

The festival introduces visitors to the history behind fall celebrations and the development of various autumn traditions. Harvest was an integral part of the year for early settlers as it was time to bring in the benefits of their labours, and horses were crucial to that important work.

Visitors can celebrate autumn the old-fashioned way by helping with cider pressing, sausage stuffing, corn husk crafts, as well as the Parade of Horses that will be held twice during the day.

Kristin Ives, Curator with Essex Region Conservation Authority, says they are expecting a busy day.

She says what can people can expect for the day.

"It celebrates all things fall, it's a nod to our agricultural past here at the Homestead but also our agricultural community here in Essex County in the present. We have hands on harvest demonstration activities for families to try, we have pioneer demonstrations like blacksmithing, and other activities throughout the site."

She says what they are doing this year to ensure everyone has a chance to sit ringside for the parade, as well as trying to manage crowds.

"We actually are offering our tickets on Eventbrite. So, if visitors want to go to eventbrite.ca you can grab your tickets in advance and guarantee that you'll get admission for the morning or afternoon times. And you can purchase tickets at the door as long as they are available."

Ives says everyone is getting very excited for the day to begin.

"We've done some smaller events earlier this year and we've had wonderful community response, so we're very excited to bring this festival back and hopefully to welcome a number of families from Essex Region to the Homestead this weekend."

Ticket sales are in advance this year and can be purchased online.

The John R. Park Homestead is located at 915 County Road 50, at the corner of Iler Road, on the shore of Lake Erie.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi