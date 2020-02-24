Harvey Weinstein Verdict Reached

Harvey Weinstein has been convicted on some counts at his sexual assault trial.

The jury of seven men and five women has found him guilty of rape and sexual assault but did not convict him of the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which could have sent him to prison for life.

Jurors indicated that they did not find, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Weinstein had also raped actress Annabella Sciorra, another alleged victim whose testimony prosecutors used in an attempt to establish Weinstein's predatory behavior.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct which started the #Me-Too movement.

Jurors deliberated for 26.5 hours over five-days before reaching a verdict Monday morning.

The once powerful Hollywood mogul stared straight ahead as the verdicts were handed down in a federal court in Manhattan.

The guilty verdicts could land him up to 25-years in prison.