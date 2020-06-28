Harvick Knocks Off Pocono From Winless List

Kevin Harvick snapped an 0-for-38 drought at Pocono Raceway, taking the checkered flag Saturday at one of two tracks where victory had eluded him.

Harvick won the first of two NASCAR Cup races in front of no fans this weekend at Pocono and will start 20th on Sunday with the field set by inverting the lead-lap finishers.

The 44-year-old California driver has won at every active track except Kentucky Speedway (nine tries) and the 2014 series champion has three wins overall for Stewart-Haas Racing this season.

Harvick held off a hard-charging Denny Hamlin for his 52nd career Cup victory. He had 12 top-five finishes in his other 38 starts at Pocono.

He held off on the celebratory burnout -- Harvick needs the same car for Sunday's race. The race was scheduled as the second Saturday, but rain washed out the Truck Series race. .''

NASCAR is set for a tripleheader of racing at Pocono Raceway from three national series on Sunday.

NASCAR says it's the first time three NASCAR National Series races will be raced on the same day at the same track. It will be the fifth time three NASCAR National Series races will be run on the same day but those were at different tracks.

Sunday's Cup race comes with a twist. The field will be set by inverting the lead-lap finishers from race No. 1.

with files from Associated Press