Hate motivated incident in Dresden

A hate motivated crime is under investigation in Chatham-Kent.

Police were called to Stranak Park in Dresden on Monday, August 22nd and found a number of derogatory messages directed at the 2S LGBTQ+ community that were written in red permanent marker on several picnic tables.

Police are investigating the mischief as a hate-motivated incident due to the nature of the messages and say it happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives near the park who has surveillance cameras to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Doug Littlewood at douglasl@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)