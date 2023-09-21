'Hateful graffiti' found at Tecumseh Vista Academy

The Greater Essex County District School Board has conducted an investigation after 'hateful graffiti' was found at a Tecumseh school.

According to the board, the graffiti was discovered in a secondary-wing washroom at Tecumseh Vista Academy last week.

In a statement to AM800 news, the board says "an investigation has been conducted, though we are not at liberty to reveal the results."

The statement goes on to say, "the board is committed to inclusive learning and working environments free from discrimination and threats, where all students and staff are valued and accepted."

The board says "all students and employees have a right to safe, respectful space in our schools and words, actions, or images that threaten the well-being of students of staff will not be tolerated."

AM800 news has learned, the school has sent a letter to staff, parents and guardians about the incident.