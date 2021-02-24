Hatfield Pushing for Paid Sick Days for All Workers During Pandemic

The MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh is calling for paid sick days for all workers during the pandemic.

Percy Hatfield brought the issue to Queen's Park Wednesday urging the Ford Government to listen to the many public health officials in support of paid sick leave as another measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The NDP's 'Stay Home if You Are Sick Act' would provide 10 personal emergency days for every worker with seven being fully covered.

Hatfield says the experts agree paid sick time is needed.

"The experts are all saying that we'll never get through this unless we have a legitimate form of paid sick leave for the people who don't feel well or have COVID or need a COVID test or their children in school have been sent home with COVID and somebody has to look after them."

He says a program like this would help some of Ontario's most vulnerable.

"If you want to stop the pandemic you've got to pay people to stay home when they're sick. Especially people who don't earn a lot of income. If you're in Ontario and if you're earning less than $25,000 and $30,000, your numbers are up when it comes to COVID."

Hatfield says many people just can't afford to stay home if they're not feeling well.

"The people earning the lowest income in Ontario need to stay home if they're not feeling well. If they don't go to work, they don't get paid. So they go to work and they spread it around. If we're going to get on top of this we need paid sick leave in Ontario."

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, more than half of Canadian workers don't have access to paid sick leave through their employers.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi