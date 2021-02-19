Hatfield says 2nd Wave of Funding for New Regional Hospital 'Stalled'

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield is calling on the province to release the second wave of funding for a new regional acute care centre for Essex County.

COVID-19 has taken much of the focus of any health care news for nearly a year, but Hatfield says he hasn't forgotten about the new hospital in Windsor-Essex.

The New Democrat says $10-million promised for the next planning stage still hasn't arrived.

"The former Liberal government moved us into stage two but they didn't get us any money and that was back in December 2017," he says. "There was the election in 2018 and since then everything seems to have stalled."

Local officials have held up their end of the application process, according to Hatfield.

"The Ministry of Health has asked tons and tons of questions to the hospital and the hospital has responded to each and every one," he says. "We keep saying okay, now that we've answered your questions it's time to put the money on the table and lets get on with it and finish the planning."

He says a not-so-subtle reminder was sent to Queens Park for Christmas.

"I sent Christmas cards to the premier, the health minister, the finance minister and the president of the treasury board," he says. "I sent it to their constituency offices and said all I want for Christmas is the money to get us into the next phase of planning for the new regional hospital in Windsor and Essex County."

Hatfield says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and officials throughout the county have continued to lobby for the funding as well.

He hopes the Ontario PC's start to listen.