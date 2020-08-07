Hatfield says Windsor-Essex can make a Case to Enter Stage 3

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield wants to see Essex County in Stage Three of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

Essex County is the lone region still stuck in Stage Two due to recent outbreaks in the agri-farm sector. The New Democrat says the numbers have gone down, but that trend will need to continue.

"We're the only ones in Ontario and that's having a negative impact on our reputation but it's a safety issue," says Hatfield. "It's no good getting into stage three early and have to go back in a couple days or in a week."

He says the numbers have been a "roller-coaster" locally.

"The bottom line is the numbers have not allowed us to enter stage three," he added. "We have to get those numbers down and keep them down."

He says the downward trend in cases will allow Windsor-Essex to make a case for Stage Three soon.

"If the numbers continue the way they are and the medical officer of health gives his okay I don't see why the premier would hold us back," he says.

Hatfield says he's in regular contact with business owners throughout his riding that say they may not be able to hold on much longer.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five cases of the virus Thursday.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.