Hats On for Health Care aims to raise $50,000

The Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation has launched its 13th annual Hats On For Healthcare Campaign and this years beneficiary is their new mental health program at the Ouellette Campus.

On Wednesday March 2, the kick off for the month long event was held virtually due to the pandemic.

A Facebook Live featuring a number of performances was hosted by recently retired CTV Windsor news anchor Jim Crichton.

Cricton says he is happy to be a part of the event.

"I wouldn't miss it, I love the event so much I haven't missed a year. Each year I look forward to the start of spring where I get to put on my favourite hat, that some people know me as an honorary Blues Brother if you will," he says.

Cricton says every donation counts.

"Taking part in Hats on for Healthcare is easy, fun, yet impactful all you have to do is put on a hat, a chapeau, and make a donation of any amount to support health care in the community," he says. "Often this has been a toonie but it's up to you, all coins and dollars go to the good as we say."

Cricton says although he enjoys doing the virtual broadcast, he hopes he can do it in person next year.

"The live environment with the patients, children and entertainers binging you a bit of live joy to the hospital setting. For now though we can wear our best hats, snap a photo of yourself and add to the website," he says. "Don't forget to share on your social media accounts, tag and hashtags us, so we can see and join in your fun."

Overall the event has raised over $450,000 for programs and services at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Funds raised will support the purchase of medical equipment, furnishings, and items that support patients while on the unit.

This year the event aims to reach a goal of $50,000 and runs from March 2 to March 30.

For more information on how to donate or support the cause visit their website.