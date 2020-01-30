Hats On For Healthcare Set for March 4th

Organizers of the 11th annual Hats On For Healthcare are hoping to raise $100,000 this year.

The one-day campaign in aid of the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation takes place Wednesday, March 4th.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to let their staff to wear a hat on that day, if they donate $2 toward the fundraiser.

Director of Critical Care and Cardiology at Windsor Regional Hospital, Nicole Krywiomek says money raised from the campaign will support critical care equipment.

"It's so great to see community support for the Hats On For Healthcare campaign and also to support the critical care program at Windsor Regional Hospital," she says. "It's great to see so many young people out in the community wearing fun and funky hats."

Hats On For Healthcare Logo (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Since the fundraiser began, Krywiomek says more than $340,000 has been raised.

"This year we kind of hope to break the ceiling on that," she says. "Our goal is to raise around $100,000 just for this fundraiser."

A kick-off celebration was held on Wednesday at Monseigneur Jean Noel Elementary School in south Windsor.

Some students participated in a small fashion show, showing off their hats.