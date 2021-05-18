Hats On For Healthcare Surpasses Its Fundraising Goal

A highly successful Hats on for Healthcare for the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation.

The campaign kicked off March 31 with a goal of raising $50,000 and, according to the foundation, the grand total came in at $50,700.

The funds will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and machines such as ventilators and patient monitors.

The 2021 edition of the campaign went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the foundation is thanking Windsor-Essex residents for still donating in a big way.

Hats on for Healthcare has raised more than $400,000 since it began 12 years ago.