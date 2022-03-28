HDGH and Essex OPP awarded provincial MCRRT enhancement grant

Residents of Essex County that are policed by the OPP will soon have enhanced access to mental health and addiction supports thanks to a newly awarded grant for the Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team.



MCRRT is a partnership program between Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police.

The team is made up of dedicated Crisis Intervention Trained OPP officers, who respond to mental health-related calls alongside CIT-trained Social Workers/Crisis Workers from HDGH.

A release states that the team helps de-escalate crisis situations, provide immediate mental health needs and risk assessments, as well as assisting individuals to connect with the appropriate services.

The grant will provide additional funding of $166,500 for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 fiscal years for the Essex County MCRRT, resulting in the addition of a part-time Social Worker.

The expanded unit will provide coverage to properly support those in crisis seven days a week.

OPP Inspector Glenn Miller says the prevalence of complex mental health and addiction concerns in Essex County has steadily increased over the years.

"The Crisis workers' experience and education help to de-escalate crisis situations through the use of advanced skill training and an understanding of mental health, addictions, and expertise in dealing with traumatic events," he explained. "OPP members and health care partners working together means improved safety and better outcomes for those impacted through a mental health or addiction crisis."

With 166 calls attended from April to November 2020, 65% of those resulted in a positive diversion from area emergency departments.

HDGH President and CEO Bill Marra says the mobile response team is an essential resource for the region.

"With the addition of this part-time role, the team will continue to greatly assist our acute care partners' emergency services, as well as support the residents of Essex County who rely on this essential service to connect them with crisis resources and keep them out of hospital where appropriate," he said.