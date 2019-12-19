HDGH Brings Security Team In-House



In an effort to make it the safest hospital in Ontario, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has decided to no longer contract out its security services.

The hospital has brought its 30 security guards in-house.

The 30 guards monitor the west-end 33-acre facility which consists of seven buildings as well as the TSC Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre in downtown Windsor.

In the past, the hospital used a private security firm which saw a lot of staff turnover, which had an impact on the hospital.

"We need to ensure we have continuity of care and a consistent presence with individuals working our clinical staff," says Vice President of External Affairs Bill Marra. "From an obvious perspective, when you have that consistence continuity, the same people working with each other, you typically will yield better results."

Marra says bringing security in-house will also allow for specialized training.

He says the goal is to make it a safer place for its 1,200 employees, volunteers, patients and visitors.



In its operation centre hangs a frame with several knives and weapons — all seized at the hospital. It acts as a reminder of the dangers that exist.

Marra says people don't realize the dangers that exist in a hospital setting.

"We provide services to a patient population that has an inherit risk to it because they are not well and there are certain dynamics at play," he says. "Yes, people should expect their hospital to be safe and that's why we introduced these measures."

Marra says the hospital's success as a public institution is the community's success.



