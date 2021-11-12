HDGH disputes claim RN jobs will be cut at the hospital
Officials at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor are disputing a claim from the Ontario Nurses Association that they plan to eliminate registered nursing jobs at the hospital.
The hospital issued a statement Friday that said "Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has no intention to phase out or eliminate the integral role of the Registered Nurse (RN) at our hospital. Any statement otherwise is false."
The statement from Janice Dawson, Vice President of Clinical Services - Restorative Care & Chief Nursing Executive, goes on to say "Posed with longstanding challenges in RN recruitment similarly experienced by healthcare facilities across the province, HDGH is instead taking this opportunity to not fill already vacant positions and closely examine the Model of Care for its Complex Medical and Restorative Care programs."
The hospital also says its goal is to provide "a sustainable and stable staffing model."
The Ontario Nurses Association issued a release Wednesday stating "Citing difficulty in recruiting and retaining RNs and having already cut RN positions (unrelated to any mandatory vaccination policy), Hôtel Dieu Grace Healthcare has now informed ONA that it plans to 're-evaluate' the role of the RNs in providing care for patients.
"I am dumbfounded that this employer has responded to a problem by intentionally worsening it," said ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "It plans to cut RN positions and has a total of 26 vacant RN positions organization-wide; 11 part-time positions, one full-time and seven temporary RN positions have already been eliminated. It is outrageous that they would rather cut RNs than improve working conditions to retain and attract them. The employer knows full well that announcing it is leaving just a skeletal number of RNs to provide care for its patients will drive existing RNs out, seeking employment in facilities where working conditions are much, much better."
McKenna claims the decision to review and change the hospital's model of care, and cutting RN positions, will "pose a risk to patient safety.