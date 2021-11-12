HDGH disputes claim RN jobs will be cut at the hospital

Officials at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor are disputing a claim from the Ontario Nurses Association that they plan to eliminate registered nursing jobs at the hospital.

The hospital issued a statement Friday that said "Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has no intention to phase out or eliminate the integral role of the Registered Nurse (RN) at our hospital. Any statement otherwise is false."

The statement from Janice Dawson, Vice President of Clinical Services - Restorative Care & Chief Nursing Executive, goes on to say "Posed with longstanding challenges in RN recruitment similarly experienced by healthcare facilities across the province, HDGH is instead taking this opportunity to not fill already vacant positions and closely examine the Model of Care for its Complex Medical and Restorative Care programs."

The hospital also says its goal is to provide "a sustainable and stable staffing model."