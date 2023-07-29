HDGH expands walk-in hours at Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) has announced that effective Monday, July 31, Walk-In Hours at their Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre will be expanded to allow for improved accessibility to crisis mental health and addictions care.

The Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre, located at 744 Ouellette Ave. will be open for walk-in appointments with a specialized Crisis Worker from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additionally, Walk-Ins will continue to be accepted on weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kevin Matte, Integrated Operations Manager between HDGH and the local CMHA branch, says the decision was made with the well being of the most vulnerable in the community in mind.

"Mainly there's just been a call from a lot of our community partners looking for more mental health options later after hours. This is kind of what we could do with our existing budget, so while it's not a huge change it's our response to meet the community's need," he said.

Matte says they're hoping this will help take some pressure off the local emergency rooms.

"It gives people one other option a little bit later into the night, so we're hopeful but like any project we'll be evaluating it as we go forward with it and if it's not having that impact we'll have to make further changes to meet that goal."

The Community Crisis Centre of Windsor-Essex County works in partnership with community social agencies to provide crisis response services to individuals 16 years of age and older who are experiencing an acute mental illness and/or psychosocial crisis.

Matte explained what people using the service can expect when they visit as a walk-in.

"What will happen is you'll see a social worker who's specifically trained in mental health. They're going to provide assessment, any brief interventions they can, to make sure you're in a good place and keep you safe. And then they're going to make referrals as needed or link you up with an alternate level of care. So if you need ongoing services they'll make that connection to community partners, or we'll kind of guide that care," he said.

In addition to these expanded hours, HDGH also continues to offer 24-hour Crisis Telephone Services, which can be reached by calling 519-973-4435.

Through these extended hours and 24/7 Crisis Line, HDGH officials say they will be able to help even more individuals in the community facing mental health and addictions concerns.

- with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman