HDGH Foundation Launches Changing Lives Together 50/50 Draw

The Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation (HDGH) launched a new fundraiser this week.

A 50/50 draw called Changing Lives Together started in the hopes of raising significant funds needed to support the foundation and patient-care.

Barbara Sebben is the foundation's Manager of Philanthropy and Corporate Events. She tells The Afternoon News planning for the fundraiser began before the pandemic, so a few tweaks were needed.

"It did change slightly in that typically you can go in with a point of sale device at your event and also sell tickets there, so obvioulsy that's changed and everything will be virtual and online," she says.

She says the entire fundraiser will be virtual.

"Everything is right there. You can select which ticket you'd like to purchase, you enter all your information, you pay directly online and you get notified online if you're the lucky winner," added Sebben.

Sebben says the money will do a lot of good for the community.

"The proceeds from this 50/50 will support one of our streams of service, either mental health and addictions, rehabilitation care, complex medical and palliative care or our children and youth mental health program," she added.

The fundraiser features an early bird prize of $500 in gift cards and a Jackpot Guaranteed Prize of $5,000.

Tickets can only be purchased online at www.hdgh5050.ca.