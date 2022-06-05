HDGH Golf Tournament honours loved ones and raises funds for foundation

The Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) Foundation welcomed more than 100 golfers to the links at Pointe West Golf Club for its annual Fore! Ever in our Hearts Charity Golf Classic on Thursday.

Thursday's Golf Classic raised $52,000 for the specialty community-based hospital in Windsor's west end.



Officials say the tournament not only raised important funds for HDGH's Foundation, but also included the sentimental touch of celebrating the lives of loved ones lost.

Six loved ones of sponsors and donors were recognized over the course, with their smiling photos a special reminder of their continued legacy.



Foundation executive director Barbara Sebben says they're grateful to be able to come together once again as a community and are honoured to have the support of so many individuals, organizations, and businesses.

"There are many exciting developments within our hospital's Foundation and some very significant projects we are working on to both improve and expand programs and services. Funds from events like Thursday's Fore! Ever in our Hearts Charity Golf Classic make these projects possible and allow our teams to ultimately change lives."

