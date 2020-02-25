HDGH is looking for two persons of interest wanted after alleged thefts

WINDSOR — Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is asking for the public's help.

The hospital posted three photos on its Twitter page on Monday and is asking the community to help identify two individuals in the photos.

The individuals are described as persons of interest after a series of alleged thefts at its site on Prince Road.

If you know the whereabouts of the two individuals or their identities, the hospital would like you to call 519-257-5111 ext 72030.