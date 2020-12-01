HDGH Managing COVID-19 Outbreak at Facility

Staff at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) continue to deal with the challenges after the facility on Prince Road was declared to be in COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, CEO Janice Kaffer says the issue of fatigue of healthcare workers isn't something unique to her organization.

"It's something that we are worried about the entire system," she says. "At Hotel-Dieu, what we have done is we have provided additional peer support and as much as we can, increased our staffing over the past period of time to support our individual staff."

Kaffer says the concern now, is the number of people off work at the hospital because of a positive diagnosis.

"Making sure that we have sufficient staff on the unit and what's balancing that is we aren't admitting to the unit right now so the number of patients on Rehab 3 has gone down."

Going forward, Kaffer says she is genuinely concerned about healthcare staff and many others as we continue through the pandemic.

"I think we're more concerned about their ongoing mental wellness, their ability to handle this protracted level of tension and anxiety and I think that all of us should be concerned about that," she says "And not just for our healthcare workers but for all frontline workers that are dealing with this right now."

As of now, there are 17 confirmed cases at Hotel Dieu that are associated with this outbreak, 12 staff members and five inpatients. Hospital officials are expecting more results to come in and say they will update the numbers as they change.