HDGH Mass Vaccination site changes open schedule

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, in partnership with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, has announced they will be reducing the number of days that the mass vaccination clinic at the Dr. Y Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility will be open.

Beginning on February 14 the clinic will no longer be operating on Tuesdays and Fridays going forward.

The clinic will also be closed on Monday, February 21 for Family Day.

Located at 1453 Prince Road in Windsor, the clinic remains open from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

First, second and third doses can be accessed at the site through walk in's and appointments.

For booking information and additional eligibility information, you can visit www.wevax.ca or call 226-773-2200.