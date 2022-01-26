HDGH mass vaccination site now open for walk-ins

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, in partnership with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, has expanded their mass vaccination clinic to welcome walk-ins.

The clinic, located at 1453 Prince Road in the Dr. Y Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility, is open from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Tuesday and Friday, it's open from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

First, second and third COVID-19 vaccine doses are available.

HDGH President and CEO Bill Marra says they're very pleased that over 1,200 citizens were able to visit their Vaccination Clinic to date.

"Vaccines continue to be our best line of defence by keeping our community safe and healthy with regards to our ongoing COVID and Omicron efforts," he said.

Eligible residents are also encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or local pharmacist to address any concerns or questions they may have before visiting or scheduling an appointment.