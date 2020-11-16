HDGH Suspending Visitors

New visitor restrictions will be put in place at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) in Windsor effective Tuesday morning.

As part of its continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has temporarily suspended its Registered Visitor Program.

VP of External Affairs Bill Marra tells AM800 News, it was a difficult decision to make.

"It's actually been a couple of weeks now that we've been getting increasingly concerned, the numbers have been creeping up, the seven-day rolling average then increased into double digits and clearly, when you look at the trend that was happening lat week in Windsor-Essex, our concerns great even more."

Even though registered visitors won't be allowed, Marra says the designated care partners will still be able to visit.

"These are identified partners by the patent who undergo a regiment of specific training associated with enhanced precautions for COVID-19," says Marra. "They're trained to do what they need to do when they're here to keep themselves safe and others safe and that designated care partner is allowed to visit seven days a week between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m."

According to Marra, the only other exception being made is for anyone in the 20-bed palliative care unit.

"If a patient is actively dying as defined by our colonial team, we'll allow as many as three visitors at any given time," he adds. "So, it's really trying to achieve a very delicate balance of ensuring the safety of visitors, our staff and the patients here."

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, HDGH says it is continually monitoring the COVID-19 rates in Windsor-Essex and across the Province and will make necessary adjustments to visitation based on the community rates.