HDGH Unveils New Rehab Room Thanks to $100K Donation

After months of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus was on something different at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) unveiled the new John Viecelli Rehabilitation Room Monday following a $100,000 donation from Viecelli himself.

The room is located within the Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility and will support rehab patients during their wellness journey.

Vice President of External Affairs Bill Marra says the announcement unofficially kicks off a $6-million fundraising drive.

"We will be breaking ground next spring to build a brand new state of the art outpatient rehab and restorative care facility for our community," he says. "We have a dated facility that doesn't have the space required for new modern equipment."

Viecelli immigrated to Canada from Italy in 1950 when he was just 17 years old and later established several successful businesses.

As an Italian immigrant himself, Marra is proud of Viecelli's commitment to the community.

"We're just so excited that we were able to unofficially launch the campaign with one of our own from Windsor," he says. "It's just one of the most inspirational stories you'll ever hear as far as his travels here, his humble beginnings and his ability to be philanthropic and donate to create a better quality of life in health care."

Marra says the announcement is about more than just thanking Viecelli.

"He wanted to have this event and announce the donation in an effort to raise awareness and challenge others to give where they live," he says.

Marra adds it's not the first time Mr. Viecelli and his wife Lia have made a six-figure donation in support of health care services in Windsor-Essex and he doubts it will be their last.