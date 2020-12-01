HDGHC Tightens Visitor Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare HDGHC is restricting all visitors and non-direct patient service providers until further notice.

An outbreak had been declared in the Rehab Unit at HDGHC after three staff members and two patients tested positive COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to Vice President of External Affairs Bill Marra, 20 positive cases of COVID-19 have now been identified at the facility as of Tuesday night.

"Not only is outbreak on the campus, but it's also directly correlated to the outbreak in the community," he says. "Combined with the community spread we need to take measures to mitigate further risk of infection on our campus, protect or patients, potential visitors and protect our staff."

Marra says the decision was made to suspend the Designated Care Partner Visitation Program with the exception of those in palliative care after a lengthily consultation with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

"We've been able to keep the COVID-19 virus out of the hospital for many months," he says. "We were preparing for this for many months hoping it wouldn't happen but it has and we're acting in a very diligent and decisive manner."

He tells AM800 News it was a tough decision.

"These are excruciating decisions, they're very difficult and very emotional for everyone involved, but it's in the best interest of our community to keep everyone safe," he added.

The restrictions include:

All DCP's (Designated Care Partner Visitation Program)

Contractors, students and hairdressing services

Patients who require end-of-life (palliative) care and who are actively dying as defined by the clinical team may have two visitors present at any given time.

Those who are not actively dying are permitted one visitor. This visitor must remain the same person.

Marra says the restrictions will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. The new visitor restrictions go into effect Wednesday at 12 a.m.

He says designated visitors for patients, palliative or other wise can find more information on the hospital's website or call 519-257-5111 Ext.74747.