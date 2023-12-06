'He was everything': 27-year-old Windsor dad remembered by family following fatal weekend crash

The mother of a 27-year-old Windsor man who was killed in a single-vehicle collision over the weekend says her son was 'everything'.

Cindy Zeringue, Kyle Paquette's mom, says she's in shock, and as time goes on it's starting to hit home a lot more.

Speaking to CTV Windsor, Zeringue says her son could put a smile on anyone's face, and that he loved to joke around.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on St. Clair Parkway between Dufferin Avenue and Stewart Line on Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. Chatham-Kent police say 27-year-old, Kyle Paquette, died and three London area people were taken to hospital.

The Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit is investigating this incident.

Zeringue says Kyle will be missed greatly by his twin brother Kody, and his 5-year-old daughter Astraea and her mom Aspen Carter.

She says that Kyle meant everything to her.

"We grew up together, I had him when I was 17. I had the boys when I was 17-years-old. He was the one who would put a smile on anyone's face, a big jokester, a funny guy, a funny, funny man."

She adds that that while he faced struggles, he always pulled through for those around him.

"He just wanted to be a good dad, that's the only thing he really ever talked about was being a good dad to his daughter."

Zeringue says that Kyle's daughter, Astraea, is just like him.

"Just watching her, she is a little spitting image of her father. The way she jokes around, the way she tries to make people laugh, it brings peace to see that, and know that he's going to live within her."

She says that their family is struggling with this loss.

"Find it in your heart for prayers, anything is needed for our family, especially for his little girl. That's my main focus is his daughter. I can get counselling, Kody can get counselling, we can get through it but she's left without a dad."

A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family of Kyle Paquette to cover funeral expenses and future support for his young daughter.

Zeringue says the funeral has been planned, and will take place on December 14 in London, Ontario.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton